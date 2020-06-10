United Way of Southern KY continues distribution from the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky is announcing the second round of grants to be distributed to area nonprofits, from the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. This round of grants totaling $43,812 was made possible by the generous contribution from the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky. This round of funding will be focused on three key areas of need – food, PPE, and rent/utility assistance.

$6,000 will be dedicated to supporting food banks and other vital food resources through providing financial resources to help prevent hunger and lack of nutrition resources.

In EDMONSON COUNTY, $2,500 was allocated to Edmonson County Schools Family Resource Center.

In LOGAN COUNTY, $1,000 was allocated to the Logan County Schools Meal Service.

In WARREN COUNTY, $2,500 to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green.

$26,812 will be designated for programs working to prevent growth in homelessness due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 by aiding low-income individuals and families through emergency support such as rental, utility, and emergency assistance.

In SIMPSON COUNTY, $2,812 was allocated to Community Action.

In WARREN COUNTY, $9,000 was allocated to Hope House, $5,000 was allocated to HOTEL INC, and $10,000 to Salvation Army of Bowling Green.

Additionally, $11,000 will be allocated to organizations to fund the purchase of much-needed PPE, cleaning, & hygiene supplies.

In HART COUNTY, $1,000 was allocated to Community Action.

In LOGAN COUNTY, $2,500 was allocated to Logan County Schools Meal Service.

In WARREN COUNTY, $1,500 was allocated to HOTEL INC, $2,500 was allocated to the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, $2,500 to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green, and $1,000 to the Warren County Welfare Center.

In the first round of grants, $26,000 was dedicated to supporting food banks and other vital food resources. Also in the first round of grants, $14,000 was designated to programs for rent, utility, and emergency assistance.

Since the inception of the fund in late March, over $395,000 has been contributed by multiple organizations and individuals, including American Bank & Trust, Atmos, BB&T/Truist, Blue Cotton, Bluegrass Cellular, Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club, City of Franklin, City of Horse Cave, Community Foundation of South Central KY, Dorman Products, Franklin Bank & Trust, Fruit of the Loom Inc., GM Corvette Assembly, Graves Gilbert Clinic, The JPR Group - Baird, The Laura Goad Turner Charitable Foundation, Logan Aluminum, Logan County Fiscal Court, Meijer, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, Trace Die Cast, UPS , U.S. Bank, Warren County Fiscal Court, Warren County Water District, Wells Fargo, WBKO and the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky. “We are thankful for the continuous outpouring of support from the community to this fund. Citizens and organizations across our region are coming together to assist our neighbors most in need during this difficult time,” said Debbie Hills, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky.

Donations to the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund can be made by visiting the United Way of Southern Kentucky website at www.liveunitedtoday.com.

