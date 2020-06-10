Advertisement

UPDATE: Dr. Rebecca Shadowen remains in critical condition

Her condition worsened May 28 and she was sent to UK Healthcare in Lexington for additional care.
Dr. Shadowen was hospitalized on May 13 after testing positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Shadowen was hospitalized on May 13 after testing positive for COVID-19.(Med Center Health)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - UK Healthcare in Lexington says Dr. Rebecca Shadowen remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Dr. Shadowen is a specialist in Infectious Diseases at Med Center Health and a leader with the BG-WC Coronavirus Workgroup. She was hospitalized on May 13 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Her condition worsened May 28 and she was sent to UK Healthcare in Lexington for additional care.

Shadowen believes she contracted the virus through community acquired exposure after an elderly family member received care at home from an infected caregiver.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

