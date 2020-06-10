Advertisement

WATCH - Beautiful weather on the way!

Humidity levels and temps take a tumble
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front has cleared the region. It its wake, cooler and much less humid air is taking over! Expect pleasant conditions for the remainder of the work week, with highs in the lower 80s and comfy overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The upcoming weekend looks nothing short of gorgeous! Sunshine continues well into next week. Some overnight lows could be as cool as the low to mid 50s Saturdya night! Expect a slow moderation in temperatures toward the middle of next week.

