1 man taken to hospital after structure fire on Lynhurst Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7:04 a.m. this morning on the 1400 block of Lynhurst Drive.

Fire Officials say some windows had to be broken to expedite smoke removal. Smoke and fire was visible when the department arrived.

1 male occupant was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, but there is no update on his condition.

Fire investigators are on scene investigation the cause.

7 units and 21 personnel responded to the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.