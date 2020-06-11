Advertisement

100+ gather in Grayson County for BLM protests

Over 100 people gathered in the public square.
Over 100 people gathered in the public square.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) -- Protests continue across the country, protesters say they demand justice for racial inequality and police brutality. Here locally in south central Kentucky around 200 protesters gathered at the square in Grayson county. Protesters were protesting for the Black Lives Matter movement and they were also joined by anti-protesters.

13 News reporters Brandon Jarrett and Allie Hennard covered the event.

“We are here because people of color, especially black people. They’re not heard, they’re not seen. They’re not listened to. You have people who say all lives matter but they are over there and not standing here with us,” said Miranda, who helped organize the event.

People held signs while circling the Grayson County courthouse chanting, “Black Lives Matter”. The protests were joined by anti-protesters.

“Everybody has the right to come out here and voice their opinion. They can stand up for what they believe in, we can too. It is our constitutional right. As soon as people start rioting and destroying stuff like they have in other cities. Once you start doing that, you give up your constitutional right," said Kevin, Leitchfield resident.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says a pole was spray painted near the Grayson County courthouse a little before 9:00 p.m.

There is another protest scheduled in Leitchfield on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

