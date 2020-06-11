Advertisement

A Picture Perfect Day For Weather

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday a cold front passed through the region. As it did so it took the substantial heat and humidity along with it and drove a drier air mass into region. This led to comfortable conditions to wake up to this morning as dew points were in the mid to upper 50′s and we do not expect them to climb substantially today. We will look for sunshine for the rest of your Thursday with highs in the lower 80′s.

Looking beyond the humidity will take a short spike Friday before settling again for the weekend. We stay dry and sunny for the weekend. Into next week the temperatures will start to climb with the humidity. Rain chances stay fairly slim even as we head into next week.

