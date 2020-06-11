Aluminum company reaches settlement with former CEO

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has settled a lawsuit filed by its founder after his ouster as CEO.

As part of the settlement, Braidy Industries Inc. founder Craig Bouchard severed his ties with the company.

Braidy says Bouchard stepped down from the company’s board and is no longer involved with the company in any capacity.

Other terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

The company said Wednesday that it’s closer “than ever before” to finalizing financing for the planned mill in northeastern Kentucky, but didn’t offer immediate specifics.

