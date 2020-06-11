Beshear provides update on COVID-19, calls for vote to remove Jefferson Davis statue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Thursday on the fight against the coronavirus.

The governor said there was a backlog in the federal system causing a delay in results, and Thursday’s numbers would be low.

“There is a backlog in the federal system that we put our results into and, because of that, a significant number of results that would have come in today are going to come tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “So our number today is really low but you should not read anything into that.”

Beshear said there were 69 positive cases to report Thursday for a total of 11,945. He said there were nine additional deaths bringing the death toll to 493.

“Losing close to 500 Kentuckians is hard," said Beshear. “We just have to continue to do what we can do each and every day to try to prevent the spread from reaching those it could really harm.”

The deaths reported Thursday include 74-, 80- and 85-year-old men from Boone County; a 69-year-old man from Fayette County; a 75-year-old man from Gallatin County; 68- and 93-year-old men from Jefferson County; and a 63-year-old woman and 81-year-old man from Kenton County.

There were 308,786 tests given, 2,406 Kentuckians ever in the hospital with 514 currently, 967 ever in the ICU with 81 currently and 3,379 recoveries.

Beshear also announced he had asked the State Historic Properties Advisory Commission to meet Friday and vote to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol.

“It is long past due to remove a statue that some kids who come into this capitol, a capitol that is supposed to be the people’s house and there for everybody, see as a symbol that they don’t matter, as a symbol of the enslavement of their ancestors and a symbol of the continued systematic racism that they see in so many parts of our society,” said Beshear.

The governor said he expected a bipartisan vote in favor of removing the statue. “It’s important, and it’s time,” he said.

If the vote goes through Friday, he said they would begin the steps for the statue’s removal.

