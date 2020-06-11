Advertisement

Biden: Main worry is Trump will try to ‘steal this election’

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event in Dover, Del., Friday, June 5, 2020. Biden has won the last few delegates he needed to clinch the Democratic nomination for president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event in Dover, Del., Friday, June 5, 2020. Biden has won the last few delegates he needed to clinch the Democratic nomination for president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says his chief worry is that President Donald Trump will attempt to “steal” the November election, and the Democratic challenger says he's even considered the possibility that the Republican incumbent would refuse to leave the White House should he lose. Trump's press secretary accused Biden of trafficking in “conspiracy theories.”

“My single greatest concern: This president’s going to try and steal this election,” Biden said on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” which aired Wednesday night. “This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

Biden was asked whether he’s considered what would happen if Trump refused to vacate the presidency in the event he wasn't reelected. “I have," Biden said, before suggesting that the military could step in to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

"I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” the former vice president said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded that Biden was taking “a ridiculous proposition.”

“This president’s looking forward to November,” McEnany told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “This president’s hard at work for the American people. And leave it to Democrats to go out there and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories.”

Biden's comments come as Trump has intensified his claim that absentee voting, which many states are expanding to avoid large crowds at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic, increases the possibility of fraud. There is little evidence to support that assertion; Trump himself has voted by mail in the past.

A chaotic Tuesday primary in Georgia, where there were problems with voting machines and long lines, may foreshadow a messy November election.

Trump on Thursday planned to resume in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus as his campaign tries to maintain a steep cash advantage over Biden. The president was traveling to Dallas to raise more than $10 million for his campaign and the Republican Party. He scheduled another event Saturday at his New Jersey golf course.

Biden has previously suggested that Trump's opposition to mail-in ballots could upend the presidential election. “This president, mark my words, I think he’s going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with a rationale why it can’t be held,” he said during an April fundraiser.

“He’s already trying to undermine the election with false claims of voter fraud and threatening to block essential COVID assistance if any extra funds go to the U.S. Postal Service,” Biden said at the time. “What in God’s name was that about other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all that he can to make it very hard for people to vote.”

During the “Daily Show” interview, Biden said that more than 20 states had passed 80-plus pieces of legislation “making it harder for people vote." He said his campaign was assembling a team of lawyers to observe balloting in "every district in the country.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky protesters demanding changes in policing

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Protesters in Kentucky have been demanding changes in policing. Locally for policies already in place, the Bowling Green Police Department says no-knock warrants are not executed unless given judicial approval.

State

Gov. Beshear proclaims Friday Women Veterans Day

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Madison Martin
"We owe a profound debt of gratitude to our female veterans, and today we ask that their spirit never be forgotten," Gov. Beshear said in a press release.

News

Sen. Rand Paul introduces the ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ act

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The bill is named in memory and honor of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville resident and EMT who was killed during a police raid on her home in March 2020, which was conducted under the authority of a no-knock warrant.

News

Kentucky Secretary of State’s website lists all in-person voting locations

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Secretary of State’s website now lists all locations statewide for in-person voting before and on election day.

News

Allen County reports five more COVID-19 cases; 123 total

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 95 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine

Latest News

News

City Commissioner candidates gear up for November election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
There’s more than just a presidential election this year in November. Bowling Green City Commissioners will also be on the ballot.

News

Beshear provides update on COVID-19, calls for vote to remove Jefferson Davis statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky Thursday and also announced a vote for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue at the state capitol.

News

Emergency utility repair project to close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green Thursday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The southbound direction of the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be shutdown between River Street and Chestnut Street from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night for emergency utility repair.

News

Bowling Green’s annual “Thunderfest” canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2020 annual Thunderfest celebration has been canceled.

News

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

Updated: 3 hours ago
Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery.

News

‘Jungle’ Jack Hanna to retire from Columbus Zoo after 42 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that “Jungle” Jack Hanna will retire after working 42 years at the central Ohio attraction. He will keep his current title of director emeritus.