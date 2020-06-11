Bowling Green City Schools gets custom purple bus to deliver meals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Volunteers loaded up food on 13 buses to deliver to students on Thursday and while this program takes place every year this year looks a little different due to COVID-19.

Picking up our new Summer Meals Bus from Final Finish in Morgantown!!! It’s BEAUTIFUL!!!! pic.twitter.com/1KVkijdFot — BG City Schools (@BGISD) June 1, 2020

“We serve any kid, any youth 18 years of age or younger without discrimination. I don’t care where you come from if you’re a youth and are 18 or younger you get to have a meal. Because of the COVID, we are monitoring that a little bit and on Thursdays now we deliver 7 days worth of breakfast and lunch, "said Dalla Emerson, Child Nutrition Director.

Not only will these volunteers be delivering meals to students on their list they will also be at various drop off locations where parents and kids can come to pick up their meals.

“It’s again open to anyone you don’t have to be a Bowling Green City School member. You don’t even have to live in Bowling Green you can just show up. It is near and dear to our hearts and we love it and you know things are beautiful,” said Emerson.

The kids will also get a special treat this year as this will be the first year the “Purple bus” will be introduced. They are hoping that this special experience will not only bring necessities to the kids but also joy.

“It’s a little treat all the way around we are not only meeting a basic human need which is food, but we are also getting to have a little bit of sunshine and see smiles and say hello and tell them we can’t wait to see them with us again pretty soon," Emerson.

Due to COVID-19, the volunteers will have one drop off day on Thursdays. The drop off will include 7 days worth of food.

Good Morning BG! Today is the day for our 7 day meal pick up for your kiddos. pic.twitter.com/ZEAi7RJCYM — BGISD Child Nutrition (@DallaEmerson) June 11, 2020

