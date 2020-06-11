Bowling Green Police Department warns of a phone scam

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has sent out a warning on their social media about scam.

The scam is someone calling saying “It’s AT&T and your service is being suspended due to lack of payment. If you want to inquire about your bill, press #1”.

Don’t press 1, they just want your money.

In fact, the only button you need to press is the little red one which disconnects the call.

