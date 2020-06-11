Advertisement

Bowling Green’s annual “Thunderfest” canceled

The tough decision was made as guidelines for mass gathering due to COVID-19 remain unclear.
Jun. 11, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green has announced their annual “Thunderfest” fundraiser has been canceled for 2020. This marks the first time in the events 49 year history it will not take place.

The tough decision was made as guidelines for mass gathering due to COVID-19 remain unclear.

Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green President Janie Hurt says the biggest disappointment about the cancellation of the event is the money that won’t be given back to the community.

Thunderfest is fully funded by local sponsors and all money received for admission is donated to help children in need.

“Since we won’t have this fundraiser there is about 40,000 dollars that we will not be able to donate to the community and serve our mission by supporting these nonprofits. Our goal now is to find other ways to give back to the community and I am certain we will do that,” said Hurt.

Thunderfest organizers are looking forward to the return of the event in 2021.

