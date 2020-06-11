Advertisement

City Commissioner candidates gear up for November election

City of Bowling Green
City of Bowling Green(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s more than just a presidential election this year in November. Bowling Green City Commissioners will also be on the ballot.

13 News will be highlighting each candidate through the next few days to preview each candidate’s campaign platform.

All current four current City Commissioners and mayor in Bowling Green will be running incumbent; Sue Parigin, Brian “Slim” Nash, Dana Beasley-Brown and Joe Denning. Mayor Wilkerson will be running as the incumbent, and he will have an opponent this election as Todd Alcott has also filed as mayor candidate.

Other candidates include Rick Williams, David Witty, Melinda Hill, Carlos Bailey, Paul Carter and Francisco Serrano.

Today, 13 News spoke with Serrano and Carter who are both running for the first time.

Carter has his hand in the trying to get the fairness ordinance passed in years passed.

“We need to move forward with progressive policies in Bowling Green, that we haven’t been able to do. There’s always been an extremely conservative majority on the board of commissioners.”

He said his goal if elected, he would be to focus on rent control in the city. He also would like to see police reform as well.

“We need to move to a paradigm where policing is at a hyper, local, community level and that we’re not having a militarized force coming in to private people’s homes," said Carter.

Carter says some of the current board of commissioners have further oppressed the marginalized in the community.

“We can’t stand for a situation where the board of commissioners to allow light industrial to go into a predominantly poor, predominantly African American neighborhood. We can’t stand for a situation where anybody in Warren County is voiceless.”

Meanwhile, Serrano, who would be the youngest city commissioner if elected, believes his platform would allow for more diversity at the table.

“I’m the son of immigrants who taught me how to show up and fight hard," said Serrano. "And another big reason why I’m running for office is this is my home, and our local leaders are holding back a lot of our potential.”

He says he stands for police reform as well.

“I personally have applied for the police department and I’ve seen a lot of different places where we can improve on. I’ve also been racially profiled in the past by police. And I believe there’s needs to be a call for a town hall on race and city police”

Both believe this specific election on a local level has the ability to impact the change in Bowling Green.

“On a local level, I would say it’s a more important election for us on a local level than it is for us on a national level. This is going to determine how we grow as a city- whether or not we are left behind as the rest of america goes forward,” said Carter.

13 News will continue coverage on all the candidates in the following days.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky protesters demanding changes in policing

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Protesters in Kentucky have been demanding changes in policing. Locally for policies already in place, the Bowling Green Police Department says no-knock warrants are not executed unless given judicial approval.

State

Gov. Beshear proclaims Friday Women Veterans Day

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Madison Martin
"We owe a profound debt of gratitude to our female veterans, and today we ask that their spirit never be forgotten," Gov. Beshear said in a press release.

News

Sen. Rand Paul introduces the ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ act

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The bill is named in memory and honor of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville resident and EMT who was killed during a police raid on her home in March 2020, which was conducted under the authority of a no-knock warrant.

News

Kentucky Secretary of State’s website lists all in-person voting locations

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Secretary of State’s website now lists all locations statewide for in-person voting before and on election day.

News

Allen County reports five more COVID-19 cases; 123 total

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 95 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine

Latest News

News

Beshear provides update on COVID-19, calls for vote to remove Jefferson Davis statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky Thursday and also announced a vote for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue at the state capitol.

News

Emergency utility repair project to close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green Thursday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The southbound direction of the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be shutdown between River Street and Chestnut Street from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night for emergency utility repair.

News

Bowling Green’s annual “Thunderfest” canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2020 annual Thunderfest celebration has been canceled.

News

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

Updated: 3 hours ago
Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery.

News

‘Jungle’ Jack Hanna to retire from Columbus Zoo after 42 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that “Jungle” Jack Hanna will retire after working 42 years at the central Ohio attraction. He will keep his current title of director emeritus.