City Commissioner candidates gear up for November election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s more than just a presidential election this year in November. Bowling Green City Commissioners will also be on the ballot.

13 News will be highlighting each candidate through the next few days to preview each candidate’s campaign platform.

All current four current City Commissioners and mayor in Bowling Green will be running incumbent; Sue Parigin, Brian “Slim” Nash, Dana Beasley-Brown and Joe Denning. Mayor Wilkerson will be running as the incumbent, and he will have an opponent this election as Todd Alcott has also filed as mayor candidate.

Other candidates include Rick Williams, David Witty, Melinda Hill, Carlos Bailey, Paul Carter and Francisco Serrano.

Today, 13 News spoke with Serrano and Carter who are both running for the first time.

Carter has his hand in the trying to get the fairness ordinance passed in years passed.

“We need to move forward with progressive policies in Bowling Green, that we haven’t been able to do. There’s always been an extremely conservative majority on the board of commissioners.”

He said his goal if elected, he would be to focus on rent control in the city. He also would like to see police reform as well.

“We need to move to a paradigm where policing is at a hyper, local, community level and that we’re not having a militarized force coming in to private people’s homes," said Carter.

Carter says some of the current board of commissioners have further oppressed the marginalized in the community.

“We can’t stand for a situation where the board of commissioners to allow light industrial to go into a predominantly poor, predominantly African American neighborhood. We can’t stand for a situation where anybody in Warren County is voiceless.”

Meanwhile, Serrano, who would be the youngest city commissioner if elected, believes his platform would allow for more diversity at the table.

“I’m the son of immigrants who taught me how to show up and fight hard," said Serrano. "And another big reason why I’m running for office is this is my home, and our local leaders are holding back a lot of our potential.”

He says he stands for police reform as well.

“I personally have applied for the police department and I’ve seen a lot of different places where we can improve on. I’ve also been racially profiled in the past by police. And I believe there’s needs to be a call for a town hall on race and city police”

Both believe this specific election on a local level has the ability to impact the change in Bowling Green.

“On a local level, I would say it’s a more important election for us on a local level than it is for us on a national level. This is going to determine how we grow as a city- whether or not we are left behind as the rest of america goes forward,” said Carter.

13 News will continue coverage on all the candidates in the following days.

