Emergency utility repair project to close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green Thursday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An emergency utility repair project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will close the southbound lanes of a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green Thursday night.

The southbound direction of the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be shutdown between River Street and Chestnut Street from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night for emergency utility repair. The northbound direction will remain open. Drivers traveling southbound should seek an alternate route.

Additional information is available at http://transportation.ky.gov

