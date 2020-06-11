Emergency utility repair project to close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green Thursday night
The area impacted is between River Street and Chestnut Street
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An emergency utility repair project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will close the southbound lanes of a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green Thursday night.
The southbound direction of the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be shutdown between River Street and Chestnut Street from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night for emergency utility repair. The northbound direction will remain open. Drivers traveling southbound should seek an alternate route.
Additional information is available at http://transportation.ky.gov
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.