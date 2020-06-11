Gov. Beshear proclaims Friday Women Veterans Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has signed a proclamation declaring Friday, June 12, 2020, as Women Veterans Day in the Bluegrass.

In a statement, Beshear said, “Kentucky honors the tremendous sacrifices our women in uniform have made in order to defend our country...We owe a profound debt of gratitude to our female veterans, and today we ask that their spirit never be forgotten.”

According to the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, women are serving in great numbers in the U.S. military and make up 20% of new recruits, 16% of personnel serving on active duty and 19% of the National Guard and reserve forces. About 25,000 women veterans live in Kentucky.

“Commemorating Kentucky’s women veterans on June 12 will bring attention to their contributions, sacrifices and valor, as well as challenges that women in the Armed Forces continue to face. Thank you to our women veterans who have bravely served our country,” said State Representative Patti Minter (D-Warren) in a statement, who sponsored House Bill 318, and who has prefiled House Bill Request 68 to designate June 12 Women Veterans Day in the Commonwealth.

June 12, 2020 marks the 72nd anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1948. It acknowledged the contributions made by women in the military and finally enabled them to serve as regular members of the United States Armed Forces and Reserves.

