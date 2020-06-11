Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police are changing a policy on using tear gas after complaints about its use to disperse crowds during recent protests. The department’s interim police chief, Robert Schroeder, says the use of tear gas must now be approved by the police chief or his designee. Schroeder apologized to peaceful protesters who were exposed to tear gas. Schroeder and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer say tensions were rising after protests started in Louisville on May 28. The mayor installed a curfew and asked for help from the National Guard.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky education and health officials plan to meet to discuss how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said in a statement that the Kentucky Department for Public Health is working on protocols and will meet with the leaders at the Kentucky Department of Education on Friday to “hone the guidance.” Officials say a timeline would be established for releasing the safety procedures, which will likely include measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing. Brown said he thinks districts can begin looking at an August start date for classes.

CHICAGO (AP) — Younger adults have led demonstrations and filled streets on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, but whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question. Younger voters could make the difference as Joe Biden seeks to make Donald Trump a one-term president, with control of the Senate and hundreds of local races also at stake. But people under 30 have historically voted at much lower rates than older people. And while young voter turnout spiked in 2018, this year presents new challenges with the coronavirus pandemic.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Former Belmont men's basketball coach Rick Byrd heads up the Ohio Valley Conference’s newest members of the league’s Hall of Fame. Former Eastern Illinois track and field director Tom Akers and former Tennessee Tech sports information director Rob Schabert are the other members of the Hall of Fame announced Tuesday by the OVC. Byrd won 805 career games, 12th-most in NCAA Division I history. He coached Belmont for 33 of his 38 seasons and guided the Bruins from NAIA to Division I, the last seven in the OVC.