Kentucky News Digest

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-BREONNA TAYLOR

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident report released by Louisville Police on the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is mostly blank, with few details of the incident that spurred days of protests in the city.

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s governor called Thursday on a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-TOPPLED

RICHMOND, Va. — A statue of Jefferson Davis was torn down along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue on Wednesday night by protesters.

AMERICA PROTESTS-YOUNG VOTERS

CHICAGO — Young adults have filled streets across the country on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd. But whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question.

JAIL INMATES-MISSING MONEY

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Nearly $100,000 submitted to a Kentucky jail for inmate accounts went missing in the last fiscal year, a state audit revealed.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS, from Frankfort: Kentucky education and health officials plan to meet Friday to discuss how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

—RESTROOM-ACCESS-DENIED, from Louisville: A business fired two Kentucky workers and issued an apology after a black woman was denied access to a restroom.

