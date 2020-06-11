Advertisement

Kentucky protesters demanding changes in policing

The Bowling Green Police Department says no-knock warrants are not executed unless given judicial approval.
The Bowling Green Police Department says no-knock warrants are not executed unless given judicial approval.(Allie Hennard)
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters in Kentucky have been demanding changes in policing.

Locally for policies already in place, the Bowling Green Police Department says no-knock warrants are not executed unless given judicial approval.

Officers in Louisville applied a no-knock warrant that resulted in the police death of Breonna Taylor which proceeded with public outcry for change.

BGPD says officers must knock at the portal of entry and announce their identity and purpose unless:

  • The officer’s purpose is already known to the occupant.
  • When the personal safety of the officer or others would be jeopardized by the announcement.
  • When the delay caused by the announcement may enable the suspect to escape.
  • When a prisoner has escaped and retreated to his home.
  • When the announcement may cause evidence to be destroyed.

Bowling Green Police Chief, Hawkins told 13 News in a statement:

“There will have to be extensive and ongoing conversations with community members and elected officials before there is a determination on what, if any, changes need to be made. These decisions will not be made exclusively within the department and will require appropriate consideration and due diligence."

The department also says all patrol officers must have body cameras on and rolling at all times.

It is the policy of the Bowling Green Police Department to record with audio and video the following incidents:

  • a. All calls for service in which citizen contact is made
  • b. All traffic stops
  • c. All citizen transports (excluding ride-alongs)
  • d. All investigatory stops
  • e. All foot pursuits

The BGPD says they are in the midst of a transition to a new Chief and, "it would be appropriate to allow the incoming Chief to be a central figure in these conversations.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Christopher Columbus statue taken down

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of Camden released a statement calling the Farnham Park statue a “controversial symbol” that has “long pained residents of the community.”

News

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination ‘celebration’

Updated: 5 hours ago
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday that the party chose Jacksonville as the host city for the "celebration" of President Trump's acceptance of the Republican nomination.

News

BLM protest continue for a second day in Grayson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Protests continued for a second day in Grayson County.

News

U.S. Rep. rips “Defund the Police” Movement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Kentucky 1st District U.S Rep. James Comer says defunding police "is probably the dumbest thing" he's ever heard of.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 3 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 3 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear proclaims Friday Women Veterans Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
"We owe a profound debt of gratitude to our female veterans, and today we ask that their spirit never be forgotten," Gov. Beshear said in a press release.

News

Sen. Rand Paul introduces the ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ act

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The bill is named in memory and honor of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville resident and EMT who was killed during a police raid on her home in March 2020, which was conducted under the authority of a no-knock warrant.

News

Kentucky Secretary of State’s website lists all in-person voting locations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Secretary of State’s website now lists all locations statewide for in-person voting before and on election day.

News

Allen County reports five more COVID-19 cases; 123 total

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 95 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine

News

City Commissioner candidates gear up for November election

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
There’s more than just a presidential election this year in November. Bowling Green City Commissioners will also be on the ballot.