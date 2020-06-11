Kentucky protesters demanding changes in policing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters in Kentucky have been demanding changes in policing.

Locally for policies already in place, the Bowling Green Police Department says no-knock warrants are not executed unless given judicial approval.

Officers in Louisville applied a no-knock warrant that resulted in the police death of Breonna Taylor which proceeded with public outcry for change.

BGPD says officers must knock at the portal of entry and announce their identity and purpose unless:

The officer’s purpose is already known to the occupant.

When the personal safety of the officer or others would be jeopardized by the announcement.

When the delay caused by the announcement may enable the suspect to escape.

When a prisoner has escaped and retreated to his home.

When the announcement may cause evidence to be destroyed.

Bowling Green Police Chief, Hawkins told 13 News in a statement:

“There will have to be extensive and ongoing conversations with community members and elected officials before there is a determination on what, if any, changes need to be made. These decisions will not be made exclusively within the department and will require appropriate consideration and due diligence."

The department also says all patrol officers must have body cameras on and rolling at all times.

It is the policy of the Bowling Green Police Department to record with audio and video the following incidents:

a. All calls for service in which citizen contact is made

b. All traffic stops

c. All citizen transports (excluding ride-alongs)

d. All investigatory stops

e. All foot pursuits

The BGPD says they are in the midst of a transition to a new Chief and, "it would be appropriate to allow the incoming Chief to be a central figure in these conversations.”

