Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

Louisville police chief must now approve tear gas use

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police are changing a policy on using tear gas after complaints about its use to disperse crowds during recent protests. The department’s interim police chief, Robert Schroeder, says the use of tear gas must now be approved by the police chief or his designee. Schroeder apologized to peaceful protesters who were exposed to tear gas. Schroeder and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer say tensions were rising after protests started in Louisville on May 28. The mayor installed a curfew and asked for help from the National Guard.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

Health, education officials to discuss reopening schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky education and health officials plan to meet to discuss how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said in a statement that the Kentucky Department for Public Health is working on protocols and will meet with the leaders at the Kentucky Department of Education on Friday to “hone the guidance.” Officials say a timeline would be established for releasing the safety procedures, which will likely include measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing. Brown said he thinks districts can begin looking at an August start date for classes.

AMERICA PROTESTS-YOUNG VOTERS

Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?

CHICAGO (AP) — Younger adults have led demonstrations and filled streets on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, but whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question. Younger voters could make the difference as Joe Biden seeks to make Donald Trump a one-term president, with control of the Senate and hundreds of local races also at stake. But people under 30 have historically voted at much lower rates than older people. And while young voter turnout spiked in 2018, this year presents new challenges with the coronavirus pandemic.

OVC HALL OF FAME

Belmont's Rick Byrd heads up new OVC Hall of Fame members

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Former Belmont men's basketball coach Rick Byrd heads up the Ohio Valley Conference’s newest members of the league’s Hall of Fame. Former Eastern Illinois track and field director Tom Akers and former Tennessee Tech sports information director Rob Schabert are the other members of the Hall of Fame announced Tuesday by the OVC. Byrd won 805 career games, 12th-most in NCAA Division I history. He coached Belmont for 33 of his 38 seasons and guided the Bruins from NAIA to Division I, the last seven in the OVC.

KENTUCKY SCHOOL BOARD-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit by ex-school board members to regain seats dismissed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former members of the Kentucky Board of Education, who felt they weren’t given due process when they were fired by Gov. Andy Beshear before their term ended. Judge Greg Van Tatenhove ruled Wednesday that Beshear’s action weren’t illegal because the board members don’t have a right to the appointed seats. Beshear delivered on a campaign promise to teachers when he overhauled the board by disbanding it on his first day in office. On Wednesday, Beshear said the issue was behind the administration. The attorney for the former members said they may appeal.

ALUMINUM MILL-KENTUCKY

Aluminum company reaches settlement with former CEO

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has settled a lawsuit filed by its founder after his ouster as CEO. As part of the settlement, Braidy Industries Inc. founder Craig Bouchard severed his ties with the company. Braidy says Bouchard stepped down from the company’s board and is no longer involved with the company in any capacity. Other terms of the settlement weren't disclosed. The company said Wednesday that it’s closer “than ever before” to finalizing financing for the planned mill in northeastern Kentucky, but didn’t offer immediate specifics.