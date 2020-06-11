Advertisement

‘Live PD’ dropped by A&E on heels of ‘Cops’ cancellation

"Live PD" cast members, from left, Deputy Nick Carmack and K9 partner, Shep, Sgt. Sean 'Sticks' Larkin, Dan Abrams and Tom Morris Jr. attend A+E Networks' 2019 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A&E Network has canceled the police reality series “Live PD.”

The cable network announced the move Wednesday, a day after Paramount Network dropped the similar show “Cops.” A&E said in a statement that it’s a critical time in the nation’s history and it’s ceasing production on “Live PD” as it seeks better ways to tell stories of police interaction with communities.

The cancellation follows weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd, as well as a report in the Austin American-Statesman that a camera crew from the show filmed but never aired or shared video of a black man who died after he was restrained by police.

Dan Abrams, the host of the show, tweeted that he was “shocked & beyond disappointed” by the network’s decision to drop the show.

