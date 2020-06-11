Ohio County Sheriff: Leitchfield man falls out of vehicle, dies short time later

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a fatality.

Thursday morning, deputies and Ohio County EMS were called out to a scene involving a vehicle on the 800 block of Mine Fork Road, approximately two miles west of Beaver Dam.

Officers say 43-year-old Jody Logsdon, of Leitchfield, had fallen from a moving vehicle driving northbound on Mine Fork Road.

Logsdon was transported to Ohio County Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing. No other details have been released.

