Police: Two people injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating after they say two people were injured in a shooting.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Fairfax Drive and Towson Way, as well as Showalter Drive and South Broadway.

Officials say they found two people in a car shot at the Showalter Shell station and both were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the coroner is not on the scene.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.