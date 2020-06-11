Police: Two people injured in Georgetown shooting
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating after they say two people were injured in a shooting.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Fairfax Drive and Towson Way, as well as Showalter Drive and South Broadway.
Officials say they found two people in a car shot at the Showalter Shell station and both were taken to the hospital.
Officials say the coroner is not on the scene.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.