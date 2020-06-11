Sen. Rand Paul introduces the ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) – Today, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act to prohibit no-knock warrants, which allow law enforcement officials to forcibly enter a home without announcing their authority or purpose.

The bill is named in memory and honor of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville resident and EMT who was killed during a police raid on her home in March 2020, which was conducted under the authority of a no-knock warrant.

“After talking with Breonna Taylor’s family, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s long past time to get rid of no-knock warrants. This bill will effectively end no-knock raids in the United States,” said Sen. Paul.

Earlier this week, Senator Paul held a call with Breonna Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, Game Changers Executive Director Christopher 2X, and others fighting for criminal justice reform.

Senator Paul’s Justice for Breonna Taylor Act would require federal law enforcement officers to provide notice of their authority and purpose before they could execute a warrant, and it would require the same of any state or local law enforcement agency that receives funds from the Department of Justice.

You can read Senator Paul’s Justice for Breonna Taylor Act HERE.

