Advertisement

Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?

Even if the bill passes the General Assembly, it wouldn't go into effect immediately. | Credit: WHSV
Even if the bill passes the General Assembly, it wouldn't go into effect immediately. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Younger adults have led demonstrations and filled streets on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, but whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question.

Younger voters could make the difference as Joe Biden seeks to make Donald Trump a one-term president, with control of the Senate and hundreds of local races also at stake.

But people under 30 have historically voted at much lower rates than older people.

And while young voter turnout spiked in 2018, this year presents new challenges with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit by ex-school board members to regain seats dismissed

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lawsuit by ex-school board members to regain seats dismissed

News

Aluminum company reaches settlement with former CEO

Updated: 1 hours ago
Aluminum company reaches settlement with former CEO.

News

Disney plans to reopen California theme parks in July

Updated: 4 hours ago
Disney is proposing to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after what will be a four-month closure due to the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday.

News

‘Live PD’ dropped by A&E on heels of ‘Cops’ cancellation

Updated: 5 hours ago
A&E Network has canceled the police reality series “Live PD.”

Latest News

News

100+ gather in Grayson County for BLM protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
BLM protests took place in Grayson County on Wednesday.

News

Staycations create pool shopping boom

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
COVID-19 disrupted many vacations this summer, but people are still looking for ways to have their safe summer fun.

News

Protesting during a pandemic; how to stay safe

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After months of social distancing and staying at home, the streets nationwide now fill with protesters practicing their First Amendment right.

News

Barren River District Health Department: 1,807 cases of COVID-19; 1,191 have recovered

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 47 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

The National Corvette Museum reopens to the public

Updated: 11 hours ago
During their closing, NCM added three new exhibits to their facility.

News

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: 11 hours ago
NASCAR said in a Tweet that the presence of the confederate flag at their events runs contrary their commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.