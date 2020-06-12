A Weekend Of Sunshine On Tap

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As we head into the weekend high pressure is at play, which means sunshine will be the headline. Not only do we have sunshine but he humidity should stay on the mellow side. If you plan to get outdoors be sure to stay hydrated and lather up on sunscreen as the UV Index will be pushing the extreme level.

Into the new week we expect the temperatures to start to climb with the 90′s making a return by mid to late week. the humidity as of now looks to stay settled till at least Wednesday. There is no rain chances in the next 7 days so pack away the umbrella and pull out the shades.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

