Advertisement

A Weekend Of Sunshine On Tap

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As we head into the weekend high pressure is at play, which means sunshine will be the headline. Not only do we have sunshine but he humidity should stay on the mellow side. If you plan to get outdoors be sure to stay hydrated and lather up on sunscreen as the UV Index will be pushing the extreme level.

Into the new week we expect the temperatures to start to climb with the 90′s making a return by mid to late week. the humidity as of now looks to stay settled till at least Wednesday. There is no rain chances in the next 7 days so pack away the umbrella and pull out the shades.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rounding Out The Week With More Sunshine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunshine is in store to end out this week with a lack of humidity.

Weather

A Picture Perfect Day For Weather

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunshine in store for the rest of the day with a none humid environment.

Weather

Sunny And Pleasant Today

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

News

Saying Goodbye To Humidity Today

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and sunny weather on tap for the rest of the week

Latest News

Weather

Comfortable Air Today

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
Sunshine sticks around into the end of the week and into the weekend.

Weather

A Cold Front Brings Less Humid Air

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Cold front moving through has less muggy air behind it.

News

Humidity To Drop

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A Muggy Start To The Day

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Warm and humid today with a stray chance for a thundershower.

News

Good News

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

News

A Very Humid Day

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.