Allen and Ohio counties report additional COVID-19 cases

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 11 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district on Friday – 1 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 5 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 2 in Ohio County and 1 in Union County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 749. There are no confirmed cases currently hospitalized.

GRDHD reported that Ohio County had 185 confirmed cases and 157 recoveries to date.

The Scottsville-Allen County COVID-19 Coronavirus Group reported 5 additional cases Friday morning bringing the total infected to date to 123. There were also 96 recoveries listed along with two current hospitalizations.