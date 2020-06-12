Advertisement

Beshear: 331 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 additional deaths

As of 4 p.m. June 12, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,166 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.
As of 4 p.m. June 12, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,166 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“I know this has been an extraordinarily difficult year for many Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we will finish the fight against COVID-19 because of your compassion for each other and dedication to protecting those around you.”

Today, pursuant to the Governor’s request, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission met and, in a bipartisan vote, voted to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol Rotunda. To read Gov. Beshear’s full statement, click here.

Case information

As of 4 p.m. June 12, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,166 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 331 of which were newly confirmed Friday.

“Remember, due to a backlog in the data management system we use to report data to the federal government, today’s numbers include some cases that should have been reported yesterday,” said Gov. Beshear.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 497 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“I grieve with these four new families, along with all 497 families in Kentucky who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “This dangerous disease is still out there and we must stay vigilant to protect more people going forward.”

The deaths reported Friday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County and 54- and 79-year-old men and a 90-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

Currently, there are 418 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 are in the ICU. At least 3,390 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Testing expansion

Gov. Beshear on Wednesday announced that the state’s ongoing partnership with Kroger will bring expanded COVID-19 drive-through testing next week in several locations across the commonwealth.

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov. At least 315,068 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Kentucky so far.

Census update

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms. Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

Absentee ballot request application online

Gov. Beshear is encouraging all voters to use a new absentee ballot request application now available online. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com. He urged everyone who plans to vote in the primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at tinyurl.com/kygovespanol (Spanish) and tinyurl.com/kygovtranslations (more than 20 additional languages).

-Office of Governor Andy Beshear

