BLM protest continue for a second day in Grayson County

GRAYSON, Co., Ky. (WBKO) -- Protesters gathered in the square in Grayson County for a second night in a row. Nearly 100 Black Lives Matter protesters gathered together chanting, “Black Lives Matter" holding signs in support of the movement.

The group started the event with a prayer vigil, inviting religious community leaders to pray with the assembly asking for peace and unity.

“We are here to have our voices heard and for people to understand that we are only here to spread awareness and to unify and to not sow discourse and be divided,” said Domeeka, Leitchfield resident who helped organized the event. “We just wanted to bring awareness that racism does happen here.”

Civil rights activist Dr. Charles Neblett, a Russellville native was also at the event where he spoke to protesters about his life long battle against racism.

“The job is never done. But we got to keep on fighting. When I see all these young people out here I see hope. Things have gotten better because people are still fighting. You’ve got to put up a good fight and you’ve got to keep on fighting until the day is done,” said Neblett. “People have to have a change of heart. You can pass laws. I’ve seen laws passed, voting rights laws. If you give it time. Nothing is ever won you have to keep at it.”

The protest ended without incident and was peaceful.

