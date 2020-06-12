Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reopening in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky, is reopening to the public this month after being closed for almost three months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hall of Fame’s exhibit space and museum store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday beginning June 17.

The museum’s exhibits feature documentary-style films, artifacts and images. Exhibits on the second floor highlight the Hall of Fame and include additional items related to Hall of Fame members.

Executive Director Chris Joslin says some adjustments have been made for health purposes, and details are posted online and in the building.

