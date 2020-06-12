Advertisement

'Breonna’s Law’ unanimously passed by Louisville Metro Council

The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure called Breonna’s Law Thursday evening, a measure that bans the use of no-knock warrants.
The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure called Breonna’s Law Thursday evening, a measure that bans the use of no-knock warrants.(Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure called Breonna’s Law Thursday evening, a measure that bans the use of no-knock warrants.

It was named after Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her apartment by LMPD officers serving a no-knock warrant during what police described as a drug investigation in March.

Ben Crump, an attorney representing Taylor’s family in a lawsuit against the three officers involved in her death, said Thursday before the vote that Breonna’s Law is a step forward for the city in regard to changes that are needed.

“This is the first step to getting justice for Breonna Taylor,” Crump said.

Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, addressing metro council Thursday before the vote, asking them to vote yes.

“All Breonna wanted to do was save lives,” Palmer said. “So it’s important this law passes because with that she will continue to get to do that after her death.”

Councilwomen Jessica Green and Barbara Sexton-Smith created the ordinance, with the help of other council members. The ordinance was initially written to limit no-knock warrants. Over the last several days, Green said other council members started to voice their opinions to completely ban them.

“We had more on Monday to begin to say it publicly,” Green said.

Green said they started having conversations with council members and got the final sponsor to sign on Thursday around noon.

“I’m still kind of pinching myself where we ended up,” Green said. “Because as I said, anybody who has been around Metro government, we don’t agree unanimously on anything, anything, even innocuous things. So for us to end up here, it’s nothing but the will of the people and the power of God.”

With 26 yes votes, council voted to ban no-knock warrants. The ordinance also requires officers wait a minimum of 15 seconds after knocking and announcing their presence when serving a warrant.

Officers must wear body cameras during the execution of a warrant, turning them on five minutes before and off at least five minutes after the completion of serving the warrant. All of the data from the body camera footage must be saved for five years following the execution of the warrant.

There will be penalties for failing to follow these new guidelines, including oral reprimands, written reprimands, suspension without pay, and/or discharge under the appropriate union contract, civil service commission rules, or department work rules.

“We respect the Council decision. We are committed to changes which address safety and build police-community relations,” Jessie Halladay, a spokesperson from the Louisville Metro Police Department, said after the vote.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has revealed he plans to sign the measure as soon as possible.

“I plan to sign Breonna’s Law as soon as it hits my desk,” Fischer wrote on his Twitter page. “I suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month, and wholeheartedly agree with Council that the risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit. This is one of many critical steps on police reform that we’ve taken to create a more peaceful, just, compassionate and equitable community."

500 people are talking about this

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Commission votes to remove Jefferson Davis statue from state capitol

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Historic Properties Advisory Commission met Friday and voted to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the state capitol.

Weather

A Weekend Of Sunshine On Tap

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunny and warm into the weekend with low humidity.

News

Allen and Ohio counties report additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Allen and Ohio counties released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus Friday morning.

News

Kids on the Block

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Garden Tour is June 20th.

News

National Corvette Museum Certified as a Sensory Inclusive Venue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
National Corvette Museum is a sensory inclusive venue

Latest News

News

Phone scam involving a caller claiming to be with TJ Health Partners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Scammers have recently called patients using the name “T.J. Health Partners to extract personal information

News

KSP charges Boyle Co. man with Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Man from Boyle county is arrested and charged with Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

Weather

Rounding Out The Week With More Sunshine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunshine is in store to end out this week with a lack of humidity.

News

Kentucky Derby Festival cancels parade, Thunder fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Kentucky Derby Festival has canceled this year’s Pegasus Parade and fireworks display known as Thunder Over Louisville, saying it would not be responsible to let the events go on in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reopening in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Hall of Fame’s exhibit space and museum store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday beginning June 17.