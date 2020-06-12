City commissioner candidates speak on policing, their platforms ahead of November election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News continues a preview of Bowling Green City Commissioner candidates ahead of the November election.

Ten city commissioners and two mayor candidates will be on the ballot. Today, 13 News spoke with three of them, two incumbents Sue Parrigin and Slim Nash, along with second-time runner, Carlos Bailey.

For Parrigin, she says she wants to continue to focus on better jobs within the community.

“The best social welfare program that you can ever have is a good-paying job,” said Parrigin. “Therefore, I believe we need to continue to focus on bringing economic development, raising our citizens up, having better opportunities and better jobs, better training, better education, and placing people in better jobs.”

One of Nash's major elements he is running on is offering more affordable housing.

“Identifying with the city of Bowling Green. Property that is not being utilized, property that is behind on taxes, property that is not looking it’s best or dilapidated, is there a way that we can go in and purchase that property at a rate that makes affordable housing affordable,” explained Nash.

Bailey who is a local attorney says he wants to focus on investing in property and businesses within the community, ones that provide a return.

You have so many times when you look at Hitcents, or the Kia plant -- we could have had that here in Bowling Green but we didn’t, and they had a stellar year last year in Atlanta, Georgia," said Bailey. “We can either stay where we’re at or move forward. I chose to move forward for everybody. This is not a time where we can leave anybody behind."

Amid the current state of affairs, all candidates I spoke to today believe in fighting for a more racially equal community.

“I think the government can always work a little better,” said Nash. “The entity itself sometimes lends itself to being laxed or relying on the adage, oh we’ve always done it that way. And so, a constant review is necessary.”

“People don’t move to an unwelcoming community in the droves that they have been moving to Bowling Green,” said Parrigin. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t have issues and places that we need to continue to work on towards equality.”

“There’s always systematic racism that’s there, and a lot of people don’t even realize it that it’s systematic because we all have these complicit biases, but there are things that we can see more that we’re not doing right now,” said Bailey.

As far as reform in policing, all had positive things to say about the Bowling Green Department. Parrigin said she is against defunding the police.

“This whole idea of defunding or diverting money away from your safety agencies, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. Especially when you live in Bowling Green, or you been around here very long, are there instances? Yes, of course, there are,” she said. “Without a policing agency or half of an agency, or defunding our police agency, that won’t improve that will only get worse.”

Bailey went on to agree with that statement; however, he added that community policing would be a factor he is for in addition to a community type oversight board in conjunction with the police.

“I’m not on board with defunding the police, right now, because I see that we don’t want to have chaos. And I do see there’s that line. The only thing that we need to have -- if we’re going to basically put more money into police, have community policing,” said Bailey.

Nash says with every system, there must be a regular review of policies and says that is something that the board is actually doing right now.

“I think a review is needed. I will not go as far into saying that I believe that there needs to be changes. The Bowling Green Police Department is only one of two accredited police departments in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. That accreditation process ensures that we are meeting the highest standards,” said Nash.

MORE: Hear from candidates Francisco Serrano and Paul Carter

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.