Court hears arguments on whether to dismiss Flynn case

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal appeals court is hearing arguments on whether it should order the dismissal of the Justice Department’s prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Lawyers for Flynn on Friday asked the Washington-based appeals court to force a federal judge to grant the Justice Department’s request and dismiss the case. Flynn’s lawyers say there is no role for the judge to play now that prosecutors have abandoned their pursuit of Flynn, who pleaded guilty as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to lying to the FBI. Two of the three judges appeared skeptical.

President Donald Trump has welcomed the Justice Department’s decision to drop the Flynn case.

