Franklin dance studio plans unique recital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since COVID-19, dance studios have had to change up the way they hold classes, getting creative with lessons.

“I re-did my website and I had zoom links for each classes and then I also recorded all the dances we had been working on, and listed those on our website so those kids that didn’t have internet access could get on and practice their dances," said Carrie Cook, Owner.

After all the hours and practice, All Starz in Franklin decided to go on with the show and still have their end of the year recital, but it will look different this year.

“A good friend of mine, Lydia and Chuck Petersen own the Arling at Kenny Perry Golf Course,” said Cook.

The dance studio will be filming the dances at Arling in small groups and showing the recital on the big screen at the Franklin drive-in.

“I talked to Gary price at the Franklin drive in and two of his nieces dance with us, and so we usually have a big event there after recital, so I called him up and I said, ‘can we debut our recital at the drive in?’ and he was so excited and accommodating," said Cook.

Not only is All Starz making sure that all the hard work of these dancers is showcased, they are also helping small businesses in this small town by getting different businesses involved.

“You know in a small community like Franklin and like Bowling Green, and all the places in southern Kentucky try to do what they can to help each other and I’m grateful for that,” said Cook.

As for the dancers, they couldn’t be more excited about this very unique recital.

“They are constantly at a recital just running back and forth and they are so excited to just sit down and be able to watch it and enjoy it with each other and friends, and see it for the first time all together," said Cook. “So, I think they are all really excited about it."

The recital will premier on July 20 at the Franklin Drive-In.

