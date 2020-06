Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor. She was fatally shot by Louisville officers who burst into her home in March. The city’s Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform. Taylor was shot eight times by officers on March 13 conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. Her mother, Tamika Palmer, said the new law will save lives. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of the warrants nationwide.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has asked a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia. Gov. Andy Beshear’s request comes amid a rapidly unfolding protest movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota. The Davis statue is one of several in the Rotunda and is located not far from a bronze likeness of Abraham Lincoln. Both Civil War adversaries were born in Kentucky.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Developed campgrounds within the Daniel Boone National Forest are reopening to visitors after being temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Forest Service said in a statement that campsites were available to visitors beginning on Thursday. Restroom facilities were open, but the agency said some amenities could be limited and suggested calling ahead. Visitor centers and swimming sites remain closed. The Forest Service says it is reopening sites as it assesses facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety. Other recreation sites including Red River Gorge, picnic areas and shooting ranges had already reopened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby Festival has canceled this year’s Pegasus Parade and fireworks display known as Thunder Over Louisville, saying it would not be responsible to let the events go on in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival’s events were originally postponed until August and September leading up to the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby in Louisville. The festival said Thursday that other events canceled for 2020 include the miniMarathon. This is the festival’s 65th year and the first time its traditional events have not been held in the spring.