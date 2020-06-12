Advertisement

Joe Denning speaks about law enforcement following protests

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Joe Denning was the first African American police officer to join the Bowling Green Police Department back in 1969. After leaving BGPD Mr. Denning became a Kentucky State Tropper.

Mr. Denning said that since his time at the Bowling Green Police Department a lot of things have changed.

“Our police department has changed a whole lot from that time to now I can assure you. The department we have today is heavily trained and they are educated which when you put those two together it can make a great department," said Joe Denning, a former police officer, and City Commissioner in Bowling Green.

Mr. Denning added he is proud of our law enforcement officials in Bowling Green.

“I am proud of our police department and I will always support them as long as they are right," added Denning. "If things go wrong then that is a different story but I support our Bowling Green Police Department 100%, in the 26 years or 27 years I have been on the city commission and I will continue to do so.”

Following the death of George Floyd, protests have sparked up across the nation and including peaceful protests in Bowling Green.

Being a former police officer Mr. Denning thinks that now we will see changes in law enforcement.

“I think law enforcement across this country of ours will be put in a position based on what is taking place now to look at things, policy manuals and make changes and make changes rather quickly. This incident in Minneapolis should never ever happen again,” added Denning.

Mr. Denning does not agree with any of the officer’s actions in Minneapolis that lead to the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

News

Beshear: 331 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

City commissioner candidates speak on policing, their platforms ahead of November election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News continues a preview of Bowling Green City Commissioner candidates ahead of the November election, speaking with Sue Parrigin, Slim Nash and Carlos Bailey.

News

Local CrossFit gym reacts to CEO’s recent comments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
Recent tweets from CrossFit’s former CEO has left many gyms contemplating disaffiliating from the CrossFit name.

Latest News

News

Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.

News

The Spartan Garage Automotive Customization Company expands in Bowling Green

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Spartan Garage (“TSG”), a high-end wheel, tire, suspension and accessories shop, is building a state-of-the-art 7,600 sq ft retail and service facility on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

News

Franklin dance studio plans unique recital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Since COVID-19, dance studios have had to change up the way they hold classes, getting creative with lessons.

News

Kentucky governor looks to address racial inequities

Updated: 6 hours ago
During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating.

News

Commission votes to remove Jefferson Davis statue from state capitol

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Historic Properties Advisory Commission met Friday and voted to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the state capitol.

Weather

A Weekend Of Sunshine On Tap

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunny and warm into the weekend with low humidity.