Joe Denning speaks about law enforcement following protests

Joe Denning was the first African American police officer to join the Bowling Green Police Department back in 1969. After leaving BGPD Mr. Denning became a Kentucky State Tropper.

Mr. Denning said that since his time at the Bowling Green Police Department a lot of things have changed.

“Our police department has changed a whole lot from that time to now I can assure you. The department we have today is heavily trained and they are educated which when you put those two together it can make a great department," said Joe Denning, a former police officer, and City Commissioner in Bowling Green.

Mr. Denning added he is proud of our law enforcement officials in Bowling Green.

“I am proud of our police department and I will always support them as long as they are right," added Denning. "If things go wrong then that is a different story but I support our Bowling Green Police Department 100%, in the 26 years or 27 years I have been on the city commission and I will continue to do so.”

Following the death of George Floyd, protests have sparked up across the nation and including peaceful protests in Bowling Green.

Being a former police officer Mr. Denning thinks that now we will see changes in law enforcement.

“I think law enforcement across this country of ours will be put in a position based on what is taking place now to look at things, policy manuals and make changes and make changes rather quickly. This incident in Minneapolis should never ever happen again,” added Denning.

Mr. Denning does not agree with any of the officer’s actions in Minneapolis that lead to the death of George Floyd.

