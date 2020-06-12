Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Friday, Jun. 12.

Friday, Jun. 12 1:00 PM Kentucky Historic Properties Advisory Commission meeting - Kentucky Historic Properties Advisory Commission meeting for the purpose of considering the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue presently located in Kentucky's New State Capitol rotunda

Weblinks: http://www.kentucky.gov, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Jill Midkiff, Commonwealth of Kentucky, jill.midkiff@ky.gov, 1 502 564 4240

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 12 YUM! Brands Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.yum.com/investors, https://twitter.com/yumbrands

Contacts: Donny Lau, Yum! Brands Investor Relations, yum.investor@yum.com, 1 888 298 6986