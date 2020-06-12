Advertisement

Kentucky Derby Festival cancels parade, Thunder fireworks

Originally postponed until August and September, Kentucky Derby Festival anchor events Thunder Over Louisville, the miniMarathon and the Pegasus Parade all have now been canceled.
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby Festival has canceled this year’s Pegasus Parade and fireworks display known as Thunder Over Louisville, saying it would not be responsible to let the events go on in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival’s events were originally postponed until August and September leading up to the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby in Louisville.

The festival said Thursday that other events canceled for 2020 include the miniMarathon.

This is the festival’s 65th year and the first time its traditional events have not been held in the spring.

