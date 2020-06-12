Kentucky governor looks to address racial inequities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating. Now, Gov. Andy Beshear wants to take on racial inequities as he grapples with fallout from the coronavirus and protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

Beshear declared his intent to expand health care coverage to every black Kentuckian, to provide anti-bias training for police and increase the number of black teachers. Beshear’s focus comes as COVID-19 spreads disproportionately among black Kentuckians, and as Louisville copes with protests demanding justice for Taylor.

