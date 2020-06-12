KSP charges Boyle Co. man with Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WBKO) —

On June 11, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Kelly A. Cole, 25, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Cole was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a knock and talk at a residence in Junction City on June 11, 2020.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Cole is currently charged with ten counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony).

Cole was lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center.

The Kentucky ICAC Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky

State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education.

The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

