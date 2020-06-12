Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-BREONNA TAYLOR

Louisville bans 'no-knocks' after Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor. She was fatally shot by Louisville officers who burst into her home in March. The city’s Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform. Taylor was shot eight times by officers on March 13 conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. Her mother, Tamika Palmer, said the new law will save lives. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of the warrants nationwide.

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky governor seeks vote to oust Davis bust from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has asked a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia. Gov. Andy Beshear’s request comes amid a rapidly unfolding protest movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota. The Davis statue is one of several in the Rotunda and is located not far from a bronze likeness of Abraham Lincoln. Both Civil War adversaries were born in Kentucky.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

Health, education officials to discuss reopening schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky education and health officials plan to meet to discuss how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said in a statement that the Kentucky Department for Public Health is working on protocols and will meet with the leaders at the Kentucky Department of Education on Friday to “hone the guidance.” Officials say a timeline would be established for releasing the safety procedures, which will likely include measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing. Brown said he thinks districts can begin looking at an August start date for classes.

RESTROOM ACCESS DENIED

Workers fired after black woman denied restroom access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A business fired two Kentucky workers and issued an apology after a black woman was denied access to a restroom. The Courier Journal reports Liquor Barn said in a statement Wednesday that it terminated the employee who turned the woman away and the general manager of the Louisville store. The company said it was “embarrassed” and “deeply regrets” the incident. The statement came following a video posted Tuesday to social media by a white construction worker, who said he and his coworker, a black woman, were with their construction crew at the store when two members of the crew were given access to the bathroom while she was not.

JAIL INMATES-MISSING MONEY

Audit: Nearly $100K for Kentucky jail inmates not deposited

COLUMBIA, Ky. (AP) — A state audit has revealed nearly $100,000 submitted to a Kentucky jail for inmate accounts went missing in the last fiscal year. The audit released Wednesday says the money sent to the Adair County Regional Jail between July of 2018 and last June never made it into inmate accounts. The money is often sent by family or friends of inmates for telephone time or commissary. The jailer at the facility told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he didn't take the money. The state auditor's report doesn't indicate what happened to it. The information will be referred to Kentucky State Police.

AMERICA PROTESTS-YOUNG VOTERS

Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?

CHICAGO (AP) — Younger adults have led demonstrations and filled streets on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, but whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question. Younger voters could make the difference as Joe Biden seeks to make Donald Trump a one-term president, with control of the Senate and hundreds of local races also at stake. But people under 30 have historically voted at much lower rates than older people. And while young voter turnout spiked in 2018, this year presents new challenges with the coronavirus pandemic.