Local CrossFit gym reacts to CEO’s recent comments

Recent tweets from CrossFit’s former CEO has left many gyms contemplating disaffiliating from the CrossFit name.
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Last weekend CrossFit’s CEO Greg Glassman put out several tweets regarding George Floyd, causing many gyms to disaffiliate from CrossFit.

“I think the tweets were ridiculously insensitive,” said Derrick Mason, the owner of CrossFit R837 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. “No concept of what’s going on in the country right now and very inappropriate.”

Mason quickly put out a statement on his gym social media pages saying CrossFit R837 does not agree with the comments made by Glassman.

“We don’t feel there is a place for that in our community,” Mason said.

Crossfit gyms run under an affiliation model. Affiliated gyms are allowed to use the CrossFit name and benefit from any branding done by the company on a larger scale. However, beyond the name, the gyms remain completely independent.

“CrossFit doesn’t represent us and we don’t represent them,” Mason said. “I have full autonomy to create this space and I think there’s a lot of value in that.”

Mason also said there is value in the greater CrossFit brand.

“It’s always been about helping people be better,” Mason said. “Whether that’s been here in the states or building schools in Africa or infant swim programs or supporting St. Jude’s.”

Mason said that while people’s reactions to Glassman’s recent comments are justified, he feels those comments are not an accurate representation of CrossFit historically.

Currently, Mason doesn’t see him disaffiliating from CrossFit but will be closely monitoring the decisions the business makes going forward.

“We are CrossFit R837. We define what that means. At this point, I don’t have any intention of changing that,” Mason said.

Glassman has since apologized resigned as CEO on Tuesday, June 8.

