Advertisement

Masks most effective in reducing coronavirus spread, studies say

Howard Kaplan gets a haircut from Eli Gilkarov at Jack's Barbershop, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Larchmont, N.Y. Counties north of New York City are reopening businesses as part of Phase 2 during the coronavirus pandemic. The barbershop is doing haircuts by appointment with limited numbers of customers in the store at any time. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Howard Kaplan gets a haircut from Eli Gilkarov at Jack's Barbershop, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Larchmont, N.Y. Counties north of New York City are reopening businesses as part of Phase 2 during the coronavirus pandemic. The barbershop is doing haircuts by appointment with limited numbers of customers in the store at any time. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks seem to be the most effective way to reduce person-to-person spread of COVID-19, according to new studies.

Researchers in Texas and California looked at infection rates in Italy and New York before and after face masks became mandatory. Both places saw a slower spread of the virus once those measures were in place.

The study found that wearing a mask prevented more than 78,000 infections in Italy between April 6 and May 9. In New York, masks prevented more than 66,000 infections between April 17 and May 9.

A modelling study from the U.K. also reached similar conclusions.

“When facemasks are used by the public all the time (not just from when symptoms first appear), the effective reproduction number, Re, can be decreased below 1, leading to the mitigation of epidemic spread,” the study said.

Scientists say face coverings block aerosols and droplets to prevent airborne transmissions of the virus. Although social distancing, isolation and hand sanitizing can minimize contact transmission, they don’t protect against airborne transmission.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Beshear: 331 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Kentucky governor looks to address racial inequities

Updated: 6 hours ago
During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 3 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 3 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Education

Health, education officials to discuss reopening schools

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By Kelly Austin
Health officials are discussing how to keep kids safe from the coronavirus at they return to school this fall

Latest News

News

Allen County confirms five more COVID-19 cases, 116 total

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time.

Health

Zero confirmed cases in Muhlenberg County Sunday

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Allie Hennard
The total confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County remains 498.

Health

Allen County Health Department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Allie Hennard
Allen County now has had a total of 111 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Health

Green River District Health Department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Allie Hennard
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 723.

Health

Monroe County Health Department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
|
By Allie Hennard
The Monroe County Health Department is investigating two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, bringing the total to 27 confirmed cases.

Health

Gov. Beshear provides update on fight against COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
Beshear said there were at least 11,287 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. There were 319 newly confirmed cases Saturday, 65% of which are from Jefferson County. There were 6,640 new tests today.