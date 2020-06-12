Advertisement

Mother kills 4 children, neighbor before taking own life, La. police say

Monroe Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Parkview Apartment Complex.
Monroe Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Parkview Apartment Complex.(KNOE)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Six people lost their lives when a mother turned a gun on a neighbor and then killed four of her children before turning the gun on herself, police said.

According to Monroe police, it happened Thursday evening at Parkview Apartments.

Police say the shooter, identified as Brittany Tucker, encountered the first victim, identified as 20-year-old neighbor Antisha Logwood, and asked her "What are you laughing at?" before shooting and killing her.

Police say Tucker then went back to her apartment and shot and killed four of her children.

All of the children were 12 years of age or younger. One was a baby.

The children were identified as Tremayne Tucker, 12; Treshelle Tucker, 8; Treasure Tucker, 5; and Gloria Tucker, 5 months old.

Police say victims' families have been notified.

Police believe Tucker was dealing with mental health issues. They say Tucker had been seen walking around the apartment complex in recent days waving a gun around. Police say Tucker purchased the gun legally just days before the incident.

Interim Police Chief Reggie Brown says if someone had contacted Monroe PD, they believe this tragedy could have been prevented.

Officials say all the officers who responded to the call are devastated. They say a chaplain was brought in to talk to officers about the incident.

Brown encourages anyone who is dealing with mental health issues, or anyone who knows someone who is dealing with mental health issues, to call 911 or 211 for help.

