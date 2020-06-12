Advertisement

National Corvette Museum Certified as a Sensory Inclusive Venue

Sensory Bags, Resources Now Available
Sensory Bags Available at museum
Sensory Bags Available at museum(National Corvette Museum)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The National Corvette Museum was recently certified as a Sensory Inclusive venue through KultureCity.

The new initiative promotes an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with a sensory issue that visit the Museum or NCM Motorsports Park.

Over 80% of the Museum’s staff participated in the online training led by a KultureCity certified trainer on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads are available to guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment and can be obtained at the admissions counter.

Headphone Zone
Headphone Zone(National Corvette Museum)

“Sensory sensitivities, or challenges with sensory regulation, are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other sensory regulation challenges,” shared Deb Howard, Museum Education Coordinator. “One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is a part of the environment at our venues. With the new certification and sensory tools, the Museum is better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.”

Prior to visiting, families can download the free KultureCity App to view what sensory features are available and where they can access them.

In addition to dozens of other sensory inclusive locations from around the country, the NCM will soon be added to the KultureCity App. KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and create change in the community for those with sensory needs. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 350 sensory-inclusive venues in four countries.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Commission votes to remove Jefferson Davis statue from state capitol

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Historic Properties Advisory Commission met Friday and voted to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the state capitol.

Weather

A Weekend Of Sunshine On Tap

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunny and warm into the weekend with low humidity.

News

Allen and Ohio counties report additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Allen and Ohio counties released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus Friday morning.

News

Kids on the Block

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Garden Tour is June 20th.

Latest News

News

'Breonna’s Law’ unanimously passed by Louisville Metro Council

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure called Breonna’s Law Thursday evening, a measure that bans the use of no-knock warrants.

News

Phone scam involving a caller claiming to be with TJ Health Partners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Scammers have recently called patients using the name “T.J. Health Partners to extract personal information

News

KSP charges Boyle Co. man with Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Man from Boyle county is arrested and charged with Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

Weather

Rounding Out The Week With More Sunshine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunshine is in store to end out this week with a lack of humidity.

News

Kentucky Derby Festival cancels parade, Thunder fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Kentucky Derby Festival has canceled this year’s Pegasus Parade and fireworks display known as Thunder Over Louisville, saying it would not be responsible to let the events go on in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reopening in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Hall of Fame’s exhibit space and museum store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday beginning June 17.