National Corvette Museum Certified as a Sensory Inclusive Venue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The National Corvette Museum was recently certified as a Sensory Inclusive venue through KultureCity.

The new initiative promotes an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with a sensory issue that visit the Museum or NCM Motorsports Park.

Over 80% of the Museum’s staff participated in the online training led by a KultureCity certified trainer on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads are available to guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment and can be obtained at the admissions counter.

Headphone Zone (National Corvette Museum)

“Sensory sensitivities, or challenges with sensory regulation, are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other sensory regulation challenges,” shared Deb Howard, Museum Education Coordinator. “One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is a part of the environment at our venues. With the new certification and sensory tools, the Museum is better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.”

Prior to visiting, families can download the free KultureCity App to view what sensory features are available and where they can access them.

In addition to dozens of other sensory inclusive locations from around the country, the NCM will soon be added to the KultureCity App. KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and create change in the community for those with sensory needs. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 350 sensory-inclusive venues in four countries.

