Phone scam involving a caller claiming to be with TJ Health Partners

Phone scam involving a person claiming to represent TJ Health in an effort to gain your personal information
Phone scam involving a person claiming to represent TJ Health in an effort to gain your personal information(KMVT)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TJ Regional Health has been reported that scammers have recently called patients using the name “T.J. Health Partners.”

The wording may vary, but in general, the caller states that “we are updating our records” and asks for the patient’s Medicare number and other private information.

If you receive a call of this nature, it’s okay – and even encouraged – to be skeptical and to protect yourself by asking questions and confirming that the call is legitimate.

Feel free to ask the caller for the name of their supervisor and for a call-back number.

Representatives from T.J. Regional Health will only contact you in conjunction with a service you are planning to have or have already completed (such as a doctor’s visit, a test or a procedure).

Please remember it is very important to protect your personal information.

