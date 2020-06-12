Advertisement

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination ‘celebration’

Jacksonville, Fla. skyline.
Jacksonville, Fla. skyline.(AP Photo/Robert E. Klein)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Republicans are going to Florida.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday night that the party has chosen Jacksonville as the host city for the “celebration” of President Trump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination. The event will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” McDaniel said in a press release. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and an economic boom to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

As McDaniel told Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro in an exclusive interview last week, the party plans to keep the “official business” of the Republican National Convention in its original host city, Charlotte, N.C.

After North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told the GOP they would not be able to accommodate a full-scale convention in Charlotte because of coronavirus restrictions, the Republicans began a search for a second location where delegates would be able to gather with fewer restrictions.

On Wednesday, the Republican National Committee announced they had also toured Phoenix, Savannah, and Dallas for the celebration event.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo released a statement in response saying, “First, let me be clear that I sincerely hope that the Republican Party is successful in keeping everyone safe at their events. However, I am deeply concerned that the impetus for moving their highest profile event to Florida was because Donald Trump wanted to give a speech to a crowd of people not social distancing -- and, given his previous public events, likely not wearing masks. Those are safety protocols set forth by his own administration’s public health experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

