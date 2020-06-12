Advertisement

Rounding Out The Week With More Sunshine

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -High pressure is in command which means the air in the atmosphere is sinking. This suppresses any chance for a shower and limits the amount of cloud coverage too. Since we will be dealing with high pressure we can expect sunshine for our Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures today will be a it warmer but the humidity stays fairly low for today and for the weekend. This will lead to more comfortable and non-sticky air.

Into the new week we keep the rain chances subdued and more sunshine is in the forecast. Our humidity also looks to stay fairly low into the new week although we will watch for a bit of a heat wave into the midweek as highs are in the upper 80′s. By the end of next we we bounce back to the 90′s.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

