The Spartan Garage Automotive Customization Company expands in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Spartan Garage (“TSG”), a high-end wheel, tire, suspension and accessories shop, is building a state-of-the-art 7,600 sq ft retail and service facility on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The new facility will include an exceptional modern showroom that will reflect the unique experience and quality of service offered by TSG. The optimized layout of the new facility will feature sophisticated equipment to maximize efficiency while servicing a diverse range of vehicles and providing a safe and clean environment for their specialized automotive technicians and sales staff.

“We are proud to invest in the Bowling Green Area and to be a part of its long history in the automotive industry. This is an ideal location for our company, and we have aggressive plans to grow our team in Bowling Green,” said Robert Bowden III, Founder of The Spartan Garage.

The Spartan Garage caters to the Street, General Services, and Off-Road markets in Southern Kentucky. TSG’s Lovers Lane location will initially be operated by six skilled and experienced automotive enthusiasts with plans for expansion.

“TSG is a great success story of a young entrepreneur and his team driving forward with an amazing work ethic and exacting standards that deliver an exceptional service to a growing customer base. The company reaffirms the level of opportunity and wonderful business climate in Bowling Green – especially for companies looking to become part of our strong automotive ecosystem,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch.

The team at TSG brings energy and a community-focused approach to the automotive industry. In 2015, Robert Bowden III started Spartan 4x4 out of his parents' garage in Atlanta, GA. The company specialized in aftermarket modifications of Off-Road vehicles. Robert relocated Spartan 4x4 to Bowling Green when he enrolled as a student at Western Kentucky University and later added two students as employees. While in the university’s Student Business Accelerator program, Robert and his team expanded their network in the Southern Kentucky automotive community. In July of 2019, Spartan 4x4 relocated to a 6,000 sq ft facility in the Bowling Green Corporate Park. That fall, Robert founded Spartech Performance to meet the demands of sport and performance vehicles in the area. Spartan 4x4 and Spartech Performance merged under one brand, creating The Spartan Garage (TSG) in early 2020.

“The Spartan Garage is a dynamic young company that has shown incredible promise and the ability to execute on a vision while serving customers with the highest levels of service. We are delighted to be part of their growth story,” said Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

“The Spartan Garage has chosen to invest in Bowling Green, and the community welcomes them with open arms. We have a strong automotive workforce that will enable them to grow for years to come,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

Year-to-date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed two economic development projects totaling $150.3 million in capital investment and generating 141 new jobs for 2020. In 2019, Bowling Green was home to four of the top 20 economic development projects in the state and has been nationally ranked for seven consecutive years for economic development performance by Site Selection Magazine.