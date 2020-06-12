Advertisement

Trump says chokeholds by police should generally ‘be ended’

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion about "Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing," at Gateway Church Dallas, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Dallas.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion about "Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing," at Gateway Church Dallas, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Dallas.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances.

“I don’t like chokeholds," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Friday. “Generally speaking,” he said, the practice “should be ended.” But Trump also talked at length about a scenario in which a police officer is alone and fighting one-on-one and could have to resort to the tactic.

Chokeholds have come under renewed scrutiny in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody, which has sparked mass protests across the nation and around the world demanding justice, racial equality and policing reform. Though the tactic was not used on Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck and after Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe, it has become a symbol of police brutality and there have been calls nationwide to ban its use.

The maneuver is banned in many departments across the country already.

A chokehold is a tactic in which an officer puts his or her arm around the neck of a suspect, blocking airflow. Eric Garner died in 2014 after a police chokehold, though the officer responsible maintains he used a different, legal takedown maneuver called “the seatbelt,” in which an officer puts one arm around a suspect’s chest and another around the waist to wrestle a suspect to the ground.

In response to the protests, the White House has been working to craft an executive order on policing, though it is unclear if the final version will address chokeholds at all. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Trump did not mention the tactic during a roundtable discussion in Texas Thursday in which he discussed the order.

Lawmakers on the Hill have also been working to craft legislation in response.

And even as he endorsed scaling back their use, Trump nonetheless sounded convinced that chokeholds were sometimes necessary, calling it a “very tricky situation” in his interview with Fox.

“Sometimes if you’re alone, and you’re fighting someone whose tough, and you get somebody in a chokehold ... . What are you gonna do now? Let go and say: ‘Oh let’s start all over again? I’m not allowed to have you in a chokehold,'" he said. “I think the concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent, so perfect. And then you, realize if it’s a one-on-one ... if a police officer is in a bad scuffle and he’s got somebody ... . So you have to be very careful."

“With that being said, it would be, I think, a very good thing that, generally speaking, it should be ended," he added.

Congressional Democrats have introduced a bill that would ban chokeholds and “carotid holds” at the federal level. The Justice in Policing Act would also condition law enforcement funding on state and local governments banning chokeholds, though it’s unclear if that would withstand legal scrutiny.

Senate Republicans have also been working on their own package of policing changes, but it doesn't currently include a chokehold ban.

A private autopsy found that Floyd died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure on his neck, but the city’s medical examiner found Floyd died from heart failure in part because of the neck compression.

___

Associated Press reporter Colleen Long contributed to this report from Crown Point, Indiana.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

News

Beshear: 331 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

City commissioner candidates speak on policing, their platforms ahead of November election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News continues a preview of Bowling Green City Commissioner candidates ahead of the November election, speaking with Sue Parrigin, Slim Nash and Carlos Bailey.

News

Joe Denning speaks about law enforcement following protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Being a former police officer Mr. Denning thinks that now we will see changes in law enforcement following protests that are calling for reforms across the nation.

News

Local CrossFit gym reacts to CEO’s recent comments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
Recent tweets from CrossFit’s former CEO has left many gyms contemplating disaffiliating from the CrossFit name.

Latest News

News

Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.

National

Mother kills 4 children, neighbor before taking own life, La. police say

Updated: 4 hours ago
Six people lost their lives when a mother turned a gun on a neighbor and then killed four of her children before turning the gun on herself, police said.

News

The Spartan Garage Automotive Customization Company expands in Bowling Green

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Spartan Garage (“TSG”), a high-end wheel, tire, suspension and accessories shop, is building a state-of-the-art 7,600 sq ft retail and service facility on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

News

Franklin dance studio plans unique recital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Since COVID-19, dance studios have had to change up the way they hold classes, getting creative with lessons.

News

Kentucky governor looks to address racial inequities

Updated: 6 hours ago
During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating.