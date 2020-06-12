Advertisement

U.S. Rep. rips “Defund the Police” Movement

(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

There’s a lot of talk throughout the nation right now, about defunding police departments.

Kentucky’s First District Congressman James Comer from Tompkinsville, says while there should be accountability for officers who have engaged in wrongdoing, we also must maintain law and order, and support those who put their lives on the line for us every day.

“And we’re very blessed in America," said Congressman Comer, “to have some of the best and brightest who work in law enforcement. And it troubles me deeply to see on the news movements in some of the cities and even references by some of my colleagues in Congress to defund the police. Of all the things that I’ve heard in my 3-1/2 years in Congress that I disagree with, that I think isn’t a very good policy, I think the movement to defund the police is probably the dumbest thing that I’ve ever heard of. And it bothers me deeply, because we have to have law enforcement, especially in times where there’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of disagreement, and we need to maintain law and order. And our law enforcement personnel put there lives on the line every day. So I want to go on the record, and I hope that every one of my colleagues in Congress will go on the record, to say that we strongly support our men and women in law enforcement and we certainly, certainly never want to defund the police."

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Christopher Columbus statue taken down

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of Camden released a statement calling the Farnham Park statue a “controversial symbol” that has “long pained residents of the community.”

News

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination ‘celebration’

Updated: 5 hours ago
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday that the party chose Jacksonville as the host city for the "celebration" of President Trump's acceptance of the Republican nomination.

News

BLM protest continue for a second day in Grayson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Protests continued for a second day in Grayson County.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 3 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 3 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Latest News

News

Kentucky protesters demanding changes in policing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Protesters in Kentucky have been demanding changes in policing. Locally for policies already in place, the Bowling Green Police Department says no-knock warrants are not executed unless given judicial approval.

State

Gov. Beshear proclaims Friday Women Veterans Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
"We owe a profound debt of gratitude to our female veterans, and today we ask that their spirit never be forgotten," Gov. Beshear said in a press release.

News

Sen. Rand Paul introduces the ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ act

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The bill is named in memory and honor of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville resident and EMT who was killed during a police raid on her home in March 2020, which was conducted under the authority of a no-knock warrant.

News

Kentucky Secretary of State’s website lists all in-person voting locations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Secretary of State’s website now lists all locations statewide for in-person voting before and on election day.

News

Allen County reports five more COVID-19 cases; 123 total

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 95 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine

News

City Commissioner candidates gear up for November election

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
There’s more than just a presidential election this year in November. Bowling Green City Commissioners will also be on the ballot.