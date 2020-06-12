U.S. Rep. rips “Defund the Police” Movement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

There’s a lot of talk throughout the nation right now, about defunding police departments.

Kentucky’s First District Congressman James Comer from Tompkinsville, says while there should be accountability for officers who have engaged in wrongdoing, we also must maintain law and order, and support those who put their lives on the line for us every day.

“And we’re very blessed in America," said Congressman Comer, “to have some of the best and brightest who work in law enforcement. And it troubles me deeply to see on the news movements in some of the cities and even references by some of my colleagues in Congress to defund the police. Of all the things that I’ve heard in my 3-1/2 years in Congress that I disagree with, that I think isn’t a very good policy, I think the movement to defund the police is probably the dumbest thing that I’ve ever heard of. And it bothers me deeply, because we have to have law enforcement, especially in times where there’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of disagreement, and we need to maintain law and order. And our law enforcement personnel put there lives on the line every day. So I want to go on the record, and I hope that every one of my colleagues in Congress will go on the record, to say that we strongly support our men and women in law enforcement and we certainly, certainly never want to defund the police."

